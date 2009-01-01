Home | News | General | Just in: Germany’s finance minister takes own life over coronavirus, leaves wife, 2 children behind

- Thomas Schaefer, a minister of finance in Germany, has taken his own life over issues with coronavirus

- A report notes that the minister seemed to have been overwhelmed with the impact of the virus on the country in relation to his job

- Days before his death, the father of two had reportedly worked tirelessly assisting companies affected by the virus

Unable to bear the impact of coronavirus on his country, the finance minister of Germany's Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life leaving a wife and two children.

The Straits Times reports that Schaefer took his life apparently after a deep worry concerning how the country can cope with the ravaging virus and its fallout.

The report quoted the state's premier, Volker Bouffier, as confirming the incident on Sunday, March 29.

The body of the 54-year-old minister was said to have been discovered near a railway track on Saturday, March 28.

President Buhari's 43 ministers donate 50% of March salary to fight coronavirus

Thomas Schaefer killed himself over coronavirus Credit: The Statesman

Source: UGC

Early findings indicate that he took his own life.

The report said the minister headed the finance ministry in Hesse which it described as Germany's financial capital, Frankfurt, for 10 years.

Bouffier said before his death, the minister had worked tirelessly to boost companies that have been affected by the virus.

He said the impact of the minister's death was huge since he was seriously needed at this time.

Down in Nigeria, Legit.ng reports that it must have been a sigh of relief for the families of the former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as a coronavirus test on him and his wife reportedly came back negative.

The report quoted PM NEWS as confirming that their health statuses in relation to the COVID-19 were contained in a statement signed by his son, Adam Sanusi, on Sunday, March 29.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Coronavirus: How President Buhari is keeping Nigerians safe - Femi Adesina

The report quoted Sanusi, in the statement, as urging Nigerians to ensure they comply with the instructions from the government concerning the virus.

Meanwhile, twenty-hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna tested positive to coronavirus, the result of the test carried out on his colleague in Niger state, Abubakar Bello, is out.

Governor Bello's result came out on Sunday, March 29, negative to the virus that has hit the state and affected some top government officials.

A statement by Governor Bello's spokesperson, Mary Noel Berje, confirmed that he was free of the virus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Coronavirus: Nigeria's health minister speaks on chloroquine as cure for COVID-19 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...