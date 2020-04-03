Home | News | General | Meghan Markle lands job in Disney film Elephant months after stepping down as royal

- Meghan Markle will narrate a Disney Movie, Elephant which is set to premiere on April 3

- This will be Meghan's new gig after stepping back as senior members of the royal family at the beginning of 2020

- The 38-year-old was an actress prior to marrying Prince Harry after which she gave up her career

TheDuchess of Sussex is seemingly on her way back to acting after landing a gig with Disney which will see her narrate a film called Elephant.

This will be Meghan Markle's first role in the entertainment world after quitting royal life at the beginning of 2020.

According to a trailer posted on Disney's Twitter page, the movie follows one family's extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa and will premiere on your screen on April 3, 2020.

Reports from the Times had indicated Meghan will do the voice over in exchange for a donation to Elephant Without Borders, a wildlife organisation.

The Duchess reportedly closed the deal with Disney before, she and her husband, Prince Harry, gave up royalty for a quieter life after years ofsevere scrutiny from the British tabloids.

The 38-year-old American born actress gave up her acting career after her marriage to Prince Harry.

She starred in various films but it was her role in the Television series Suits, that thrust her to the limelight.

While leaving royalty, the power couple announced they would work to become financially independent and while supporting her majesty the queen.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they said while announcing their desire to leave the monarchy.

