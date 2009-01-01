Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Makinde's govt raids clubhouses in Ibadan, impounds 22 vehicles over COVID-19

- Oyo state government has raided clubhouses in Ibadan over coronavirus

- This is happening just as the state shuts its borders against in and outside the movement of vehicles and people

- Akin Fagbemi, the chairman, OYRTMA, says the directive of the governor on the gathering of not more than ten people would be effected in the state

The Oyo state government has taken its fight against the pandemic coronavirus to the clubhouses in Ibadan, the state capital, and impounded about 22 vehicles.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that Oyo state COVID-19 security and enforcement team in Ibadan, stormed some clubhouses in Ibadan, dispersed the crowd and impounded a number of vehicles numbering 22.

The executive chairman of OYRTMA, Mogaji Akin Fagbemi, who stated this while distributing protective tools to the officers such as hand gloves, portable sanitizers, nose masks and thermometers, charged them to be professional in the exercise and respect fundamental human rights in the course of the operation.

One of the clubhouses raided by the government officials in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

He said: “The Oyo state COVID-19 security and enforcement sub-committee has impounded a total of twenty-two (22) illegally parked vehicles during its special night operations, to enforce compliance at clubhouses and public places in Ibadan.

"We have begun a special night monitoring and enforcement of Oyo state government’s directive aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among residents of the state, particularly through transport operators, night clubs and other public places.”

The clubhouses the enforcement team visited included Platinum, Awolowo road; Hexagon, Samonda; Pleasure Summit, GRA; Cimola Hotel, Mokola; Latitude, Samonda; Mauve 21, Ring Road; Ventura, Sango and Shanty’s club among others across the state.

Oyo state has recorded more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 which led to a directive of a dusk to dawn curfew 7 pm to 6 am and suspension of interstate transportation into and out of the state with effect from the night of Sunday, March 29, by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The governor also gave a directive that no public place or gathering should have above 10 persons at a time.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Professor Jesse A. Otegbayo, the chief medical doctor of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, tested positive for coronavirus.

It was reported that this was disclosed in a statement personally signed by the CMD.

Otegbayo made it known on Sunday, March 29, in a statement he personally issued and made available to the media.

The statement had read: “On Monday, March 23, we commenced a 12-man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for COVID-19 as much as possible."

