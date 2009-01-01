Home | News | General | Troops kill nine bandits in Zamfara, rescue 12 kidnapped persons

- Troops of the Nigerian Army neutralised nine bandits during special operations in Zamfara state

- The troops also rescued 12 kidnapped persons in one of the local government areas in the northern state

- Also, not fewer than 13 houses of the bandits were cleared and set ablaze by troops during the clearance operations

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued 12 kidnapped persons in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state.

The victims who have been united with their families include the district head of Wuya who was said to have been kidnapped a week earlier.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 29, and made available to Legit.ng by the acting director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, the troops also killed nine bandits and arrested 14 others.

Troops kill nine bandits in Zamfara, rescue 12 kidnapped persons

Source: UGC

According to Onyeuko, 13 houses of the bandits were cleared and set ablaze by troops during clearance operations conducted at Gidan Usman, Gidan Babagoji, Gadauna, Gidan Janari, Kekuwaje, Gidan Sarki, Gardi and Bingi areas of the state.

Dozen of armed bandits killed, houses and logistics destroyed as NAF strikes banditry bases in Kaduna

The troops also arrested 14 bandits and set ablaze 13 houses belonging to them.

“A total of 67 cattle rustled by the bandits were recovered and handed over to the district heads of the communities,” the statement read in part.

Similarly, troops on patrol at Nasarrawa Village, close to Tunga Haki in Gusau local government area of Zamfara state intercepted nine suspected bandits and recovered 600 cows and 300 Sheep.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, in an effort to contain the spread of the pandemic coronavirus in Zamfara state, Governor Bello Matawalle has shut down all government offices, ministries, departments and agencies across the state.

The governor has been mostly indoors since he came back to the state last Thursday, March 19, from a foreign trip after staying for a while in Abuja.

Lagos gas explosion: PDP reacts, commends heroic act of Rev Henrietta who laid her life by saving over 300 students

Legit.ng gathered that he attended the inspection of proposed quarantined coronavirus centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau on Friday, March 20, after his arrival in the state.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Are Nigerians really afraid of COVID-19? New survey reveals more - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...