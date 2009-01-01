Home | News | General | Nigerian mother makes children dress up, organises Sunday service for them, collects offering (videos)

- As the world battles coronavirus pandemic, many are exploring newer ways of living

- In that vein, a Twitter user shared how her mother organised a full Sunday service for them at home

- According to the user, her mom collected their offerings with the promise to drop all in church when the outbreak is over

A Nigerian Twitter user with the handle @Rach_eye has narrated how her mother made wear their Sunday's best for the church service they held at home on Sunday, March 29.

It should be noted that as the country battles coronavirus, there has been a nationwide directive suspending large gatherings which affected all religious houses.

The user attached videos to the said tweet, saying her mum even collected offering as it is the custom in the church.

See the videos below:

The Twitter user said her mom informed them that she will be dropping the offerings in the church when the pandemic is over and churches are reopened.

