Breaking: Finally, President Buhari is set to address Nigeria on coronavirus, date and time announced

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation days after Nigerians clamoured to hear from him concerning the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

A terse statement from Femi Adesina, his spokesperson, and obtained by Legit.ng said the president will address Nigerians at 7pm on Sunday, March 29.

The short statement further asked radio, television and other media houses to stay tuned and hook up to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

There was a recent clamour by Nigerians who needed the president to speak to them and allay their fears concerning the spreading virus.

The development also resulted in many fuelling fake news on social media concerning the status of the president as well as claiming that the federal government had planned to release funds to residents.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed on Friday, March 27, that two cases of the deadly coronavirus were recorded in Enugu state.

It was learnt that this was the first time the disease had shown up in Nigeria’s southeast region.

It was further gathered that the Enugu state ministry of health said the patients voluntarily contacted the government on arrival from the United Kingdom (UK) and requested for the COVID-19 test.

Days before, President Buhari had given a directive for the protection of staff salaries, pensions of retirees and statutory transfer in spite of the challenge posed by COVID-19 that has affected the economy.

The minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this when she appeared as a guest on Channels Television 'Politics Today' programme monitored by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on recently.

Ahmed said the president also directed that key infrastructure projects such as major roads, railway line and power that were critical to growth and development were also protected.

Meanwhile, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, recently raised the alarm that Nigeria’s health care system cannot withstand a coronavirus pandemic on the scale of America and Europe.

Legit.ng reports that he, therefore, called on the government and the citizens to do everything to curb the spread of the virus.

Tinubu said this in a statement he wrote in commemoration of his 68th birthday.

