Pastor Adeboye reveals those who will die from coronavirus

- RCCG general overseer, Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians not to panic as coronavirus spreads across Nigeria

- The renowned pastor said only those “whose time has come” will die of the coronavirus disease

- Pastor Adeboye also said the pandemic will soon be over after God intervenes and lessons have been learnt by mankind that God is in control

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, says on Sunday, March 29, that the current COVID-19 outbreak ravaging the world will end soon.

Premium Times reports that the respected man of God said only those “whose time has come” will die of the coronavirus disease.

Legit.ng notes that over 600, 000 persons across the world have been infected with over 25,000 deaths recorded so far.

Pastor Adeboye urges Nigerians not to panic over the coronavirus pandemic, says only those ‘whose time has come’ will die

Pastor Adeboye who addressed his congregants via a live broadcast on a topic, ‘Peace, be still’, said only those whose time had come would lose their lives to the current plague.

“There is no reason to fear, only those whose time has come will go (die),” the former lecturer said. “Also, if He is in your boat, your boat can never sink. But if He is not in your boat, who can you call upon when trouble comes? It is only in the family of God that there is security when trouble comes," the RCCG overseer was quoted to have said.

“I am also on a compulsory holiday. I was supposed to be in four nations this April for ministers’ conferences and Holy Ghost services but now I cannot go. All I do now is wake up in the morning, eat a good meal and enjoy the day. Is that not a good thing,” Adeboye said.

Reading from Mark 4, 35-41, Luke 5, 1-7, Prov 1, 24-27, Psalms 35 v 27, Pastor Adeboye said the present siege over the world would soon be over after God intervenes and lessons have been learnt by mankind that God is in control.

He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the present siege could be a biological weapon released ‘in error’ by unnamed nations.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye opened up on a revelation given to him by God concerning the spread of coronavirus.

Adeboye on Sunday, March 22, said that God had told him earlier in 2020 that the outbreak of the virus will bring about a compulsory holiday all over the world.

The renowned cleric revealed: “God said there will be a compulsory holiday. The closest we had like that was during 9-11.”

Similarly, Adeboye had earlier sent a message to believers concerning the spreading coronavirus.

The pastor sent his message reassuring those who care to listen through a video posted on his official Instagram page.

According to the respected clergyman, the virus now ravaging some countries and spreading to others will not come near those who believe in God.

