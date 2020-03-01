Home | News | General | COVID-19: ALGOVC urges Nigerians to pray for El-Rufai, Abba-Kyari’s quick recovery

By Chris Ochayi

Elected Local Government Vice Chairmen in Nigeria under the auspices of the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC has urged Nigerians to pray for quick recovery of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, from their various treatments of Conoravirus, COVID-19 disease.

Recall Mallam el-Rufai and Kyari were among high profile politicians last week that tested positive to the dreaded Conoravirus and they are currently receiving treatment at their various isolation centres.

The National Chairman, ALGOVC, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, in a statement Sunday in Abuja, expressed sadness over the two leaders’ Conoravirus status at this time that the two men were needed most to fight the spread of the dreaded disease in the country.

Particularly, in Kaduna State, he said that “It was bad news for the people of the state to hear that an active and pragmatic Governor el-Rufai, who had earlier mapped out strategies to deal with the situation would be kept down in the struggle to contain the spread of this dreaded disease in the state.

ALGOVC Boss then called on Nigerians in both faiths to pray for them to recover and bounce back soon to continue their remarkable contributions to the nation’s development.

Onuchukwu, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC therefore, appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of their social status to obey government directives to contain the spread of this Conoravirus disease in the country.

Adding that obeying these directives such as social safety and distancing, washing our hands regularly and staying at home remains veritable means to halt the spread of the disease in our society.

He informed that it was the wish of all the elected Local Government Vice Chairmen in the country to see that Nigerians at the grassroots level conduct themselves to stay safe and do away with the erroneous belief in some quarters that the disease was for the poor people in the country.

