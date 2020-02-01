Plateau govt confirms suspected case of coronavirus

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, said on Sunday a suspected case of coronavirus has been recorded in Jos North local government area of the state.
The commissioner told journalists in a chat the suspect is an aide of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who had tested positive for the disease.
He said the state team comprising the World Health Organisation (WHO) officials and security agencies had gone to the suspected COVID-19 patient’s home to take his sample for tests in Abuja.
He said: “One of the aides of the governor of Bauchi is on self-isolation. Our team went to his house twice to ensure he embarks on self-isolation.
“The test result is supposed to take 48 hours. We implore Plateau residents to comply with the preventive measures of personal and respiratory hygiene.” (NAN)
Vanguard
