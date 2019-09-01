Home | News | General | COVID-19: NAF postpones entrance examination into schools

Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has postponed the entrance examination into the Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS) in Jos.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Daramola said the examination which was earlier scheduled for April 4, has now been tentatively rescheduled for May 16 in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

He said: “This is to inform parents/guardians of candidates that applied for admission into the Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS) Jos that the entrance examination, which was earlier scheduled for April 4, has now been tentatively rescheduled to hold on May 16.

“This is in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. (NAN)

