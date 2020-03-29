Home | News | General | #ROKSIE wins #UltimateLoveNG Season 1
#ROKSIE wins #UltimateLoveNG Season 1



Ladies and gentleman, the WINNERS of #UltimateLoveNG Season 1 are #ROKSIE ❤️❤️❤️

You votes have ensured that they get to spend forever with your blessing and some phenomenal gifts to start them off including N5 MILLION, A N10 MILLION Traditional Wedding and Dream Home

Ladies and gentleman, the WINNERS of #UltimateLoveNG Season 1 are #ROKSIE ❤️❤️❤️

You votes have ensured that they get to spend forever with your blessing and some phenomenal gifts to start them off including N5 MILLION, A N10 MILLION Traditional Wedding and Dream Home! pic.twitter.com/McMGY20Di7

— mzansimagic (@ultimateloveng) March 29, 2020
alt
