Buhari to address Nigerians through nationwide broadcast by 7pm today
Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Sunday at 7pm.
This was disclosed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement he personally signed.
Adesina urged all media outlets to hook up to the president’s broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).
“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast,” the statement reads.
The purpose of the nationwide broadcast is, however, unclear as at the time of filing this report, but may not be unconnected to the novel Coronavirus.
