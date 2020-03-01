Home | News | General | Buhari to address Nigerians through nationwide broadcast by 7pm today

Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Sunday at 7pm.

This was disclosed by Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement he personally signed.

Adesina urged all media outlets to hook up to the president’s broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The purpose of the nationwide broadcast is, however, unclear as at the time of filing this report, but may not be unconnected to the novel Coronavirus.

