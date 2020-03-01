Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Sanusi reveals COVID-19 status as El-Rufai tests positive

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has confirmed that he tested negative for Coronavirus.

Sanusi made this known in a statement made by his son, Ashraf Sanusi on behalf of his father in a post on his official Twitter page on Sunday.

The test was necessary following the number of visitors the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, received after he was exiled.

Sanusi who was granted his freedom after an Abuja High Court ruled in his favour is now based in Lagos state.

El-Rufai who escorted Sanusi to Lagos confirmed he tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday.

The dethroned Emir offered his prayers and concerns to El-rufai and wished him quick recovery.

The post made available by his daughter reads in part: “My family has been inundated with calls asking about the health and safety of my father especially given the number of visitors he received on his arrival from Lagos and a number of contacts he had who have either tested postings for COVID-19 or we’re in contact with those that tested positive.

“First of all, my father and the entire family are praying for Excellency, Nasir El-rufai and all those infected with COVID-19.

“Governor El-rufai submitted himself to the test out of the abundance of caution as he had no symptoms.

“ As for my father, on March 25, he and our mothers submitted samples for the COVID-19 tests. These samples were taken under the supervision of Dr Alero Roberts, Vice Chairman of public health professionals.

“On March 27, he confirmed that all the tests results were negative. We hope this information allays the concerns of those who are asking.

“However, my father would urge Nigerians to stop reacting to adverse test results as if they were death sentence.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...