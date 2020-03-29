Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria confirms fourteen new cases of coronavirus, total now 111
I Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Says Immigration Boss, Babandede
BREAKING: Buhari Stops All Movement In Lagos, Ogun And Abuja

BREAKING: Nigeria confirms fourteen new cases of coronavirus, total now 111



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 111.

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT


As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death, NCDC tweeted.

Nine of the new cases are in Lagos while the remaining five are in FCT.


Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT

As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/qowI0bEPAg

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020

As at 09:30 pm 29th March, there are

111 confirmed cases
1 death

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet

Currently;
Lagos- 68
FCT- 21
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 150