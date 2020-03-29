BREAKING: Nigeria confirms fourteen new cases of coronavirus, total now 111
- 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020
As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/qowI0bEPAg
As at 09:30 pm 29th March, there are— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020
111 confirmed cases
1 death
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 68
FCT- 21
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles