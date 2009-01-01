Explosions in South-West states targeted – Gani Adams

Adams made this call in a statement in reaction to the latest blast in Akure, the Ondo State capital, declaring that Yorubas were not convinced that it was an ordinary blast, but suspected to be bomb blast, which must be duly investigated.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo described the Akure incidence as unfortunate, saying “it is coming at this trying period of coronavirus across the globe,” emphasising that, investigation at his disposal had it that, those behind the bomb blast were now targeting other South-West states, hence the need for all governors and indigenes to be at alert.

“We are not convinced that, all these are ordinary blasts, but bomb blasts and, therefore, it is important and necessary for the government to carry out a proactive investigation on these incidents which occurred in a spate of three weeks in Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo States,” Adams said.



“South-West governors should be vigilant. Information at our disposal has it that, other South-West are the next target. The Federal Government should diligently investigate the incidences,” Adams added.

Buttressing his claim, with Lagos blast, Iba Adams said from records, a pipeline fire was expected to burn houses, and not uprooting houses from the foundation as it occurred in the state, declaring: “In view of that, it was beyond pipeline burst, but bomb blast.”

The Aare also posited that the Ekiti incident was of the same pattern, which should not be attributed to ordinary blast, stressing that the pattern was becoming rampant in South-West, and, therefore, the need for government not to fold its arm before things got out of hand.

“I was at the Lagos incident, and I am not convinced that, it’s ordinary pipeline fire. From history, if there is a pipeline incident, the fire will only consume building and destroy properties and not pull down buildings to its foundation. Also on the Ondo State incident, we are not convinced about the commissioner of police submission,” he argued.

