Okocha wins best EPL goal by a Nigerian

The mercurial midfielder had taken the ball from his own half and running 40 yards on the break with the ball before unleashing a blistering shot from the edge of the area. Handing his team the win.

Finidi George’s chip from outside the box against Sunderland on December 29, 2001 is ranked second on the list. Finidi played for Ipswich Town.

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi found his goal against Stoke City on April 1, 2019 was voted third on the ranking.



Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s goals against Swansea on December 3, 2011 was voted fourth on the list. Aiyegbeni featured for Blackburn Rovers during the time.

Hull City’s Sone Aluko’s volley against Newcastle United on September 21, 2013 is fifth on the log.

Norwich City’s Efan Ekoku’s goal against Everton on September 25, 199 3 is sixth on the list while Obafemi Martins screamer against Tottenham in 2007 was categorised as the seventh-best goal scored by a Nigerian.

Nwankwo Kanu’s goal against Chelsea in 1999 and Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike against Southampton on May 1, 2016 also made the list.

