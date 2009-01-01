Okocha wins best EPL goal by a Nigerian
- 7 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Jay Jay Okocha’s strike against West Ham United on April 19, 2003, has been ranked the best Premier League goal scored by a Nigerian beating Nwankwo Kanu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and other strikes to the award.
The mercurial midfielder had taken the ball from his own half and running 40 yards on the break with the ball before unleashing a blistering shot from the edge of the area. Handing his team the win.
Finidi George’s chip from outside the box against Sunderland on December 29, 2001 is ranked second on the list. Finidi played for Ipswich Town.
Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi found his goal against Stoke City on April 1, 2019 was voted third on the ranking.
Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s goals against Swansea on December 3, 2011 was voted fourth on the list. Aiyegbeni featured for Blackburn Rovers during the time.
Hull City’s Sone Aluko’s volley against Newcastle United on September 21, 2013 is fifth on the log.
Norwich City’s Efan Ekoku’s goal against Everton on September 25, 199 3 is sixth on the list while Obafemi Martins screamer against Tottenham in 2007 was categorised as the seventh-best goal scored by a Nigerian.
Nwankwo Kanu’s goal against Chelsea in 1999 and Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike against Southampton on May 1, 2016 also made the list.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles