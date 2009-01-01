Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 111

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed fourteen new cases of coronavirus

- Nine of the 14 new cases are in Lagos while the remaining five are in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

- With the new cases, there are 111 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Nigeria with 1 death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of the infections to 111.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT

“As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death," the NCDC announced in a tweet.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had stopped all movements in the FCT, Lagos, and Ogun states in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The president gave the directive in a presidential broadcast on Sunday evening, March 29, adding that the directive will be for an initial period of 14 days.

The president said that the lockdown will take effect from 11pm on Monday, March 30.

However, minutes after President Buhari declared a curfew on Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun, a senior lawyer said he does not possess such powers.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a senior advocate of Nigeria, made the declaration late Sunday, March 29.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Adegboruwa said the president can only make such declaration of emergency after approval by the National Assembly.

Adegboruwa noted that Nigeria runs a constitutional democracy that makes it illegal for President Buhari to take over the affairs of any state in the country without recourse to the National Assembly.

According to the lawyer, it is only the governor of such state, through its House of Assembly that can make any pronouncements in that regard.

He said it was surprising that the president could not cite any relevant law to back his declaration concerning the imposition of a curfew on the two states and the FCT.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, following the confirmation of the second case of coronavirus in the state, the Osun state government also announced the total lockdown of the state starting from Tuesday, March 31.

The government reaffirmed the commitment to shut down all the land boundaries effective from midnight, Sunday, March 29.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, made the disclosure during a statewide broadcast on the morning of Sunday, March 29.

Oyetola maintained that there would be no movement within the state during the shutdown while those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers would be on duty.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: 5 ways Nigeria is handling COVID-19 | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...