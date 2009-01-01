Home | News | General | 1 Premier League club almost employed Mourinho in 2004 but opted for Spanish manager

- Jose Mourinho was shortlisted for a Premier League job with Liverpool in 2004

- Reds legend Jamie Carragher claims Rafa Benitez was preferred to the Portuguese boss

- Benitez won the Champions League at Anfield while Mourinho won back to back league titles with Chelsea

Jose Mourinho was a strong candidate for Liverpool job but the Merseyside preferred Rafa Benitez in 2004, Jamie Carragher claims.

After Gerrard Houllier left Anfield by mutual consent the Reds were in search of a world-class coach.

Mourinho had just won the Champions League with FC Porto after winning the Europa League league with the same team the previous season.

The Portuguese boss became a household name in European football after knocking out the likes of Man United en route to winning the cup.

On the other hand, Benitez had just won La Liga with Valencia and led the team to a historic double by adding the Europa League to the league title.

Carragher revealed that senior players of the club were informed about who the club had shortlisted for the vacant managerial job at Anfield.

The former England defender claimed that Liverpool settled for Benitez because of Mourinho's uncontrollable character in the dressing room.

"Gerard Houllier had lost his job, and (chief executive) Rick Parry had interviewed Rafa Benitez at some stage.

"He was just keeping the senior players informed about where they were up to, and he did mention Jose Mourinho.

"I knew much more about Rafa Benitez because of the Spanish football and what he'd done, and it looked that (appointing him) was quite far down the road anyway.

"But I think the feeling was that Jose Mourinho couldn't be a Liverpool manager.

"Possibly because of the way he conducted himself at times.

"I think even that run down the line, even though it was great, at Old Trafford, the feeling was at the club and maybe from certain players that it wasn't really the Liverpool way of doing things.

"So I always thought we'd go for Rafa with him being a little bit more standoffish." he told Sky Sports.

Benitez won the Champions League in his first season in charge and added another FA Cup trophy in the subsequent campaign before joining Inter Milan in 2010.

Mourinho won back to back Premier League titles with Chelsea in his first appointment on English soil and was named the Special One.

