Man succeeds, becomes CEO of oil and gas company years after being a security guard

- AD Patrickson has said that he worked hard from being a night watchman on oil vessels to CEO of an oil and gas company

- The story did not only stop at that, as the young man also said he had to put in a whole lot of hard work to achieve his dream

- Patrickson said he became the first owner of a local downstream company in Cameroon without any expert support

A man identified as AD Patrickson has narrated his inspiring success story of how he became an owner of oil and gas company years after he worked as a night watchman on oilfield vessels.

Nothing beats passion and hard work. Patrickson said that to achieve his dream, he had to put in his all. He added that passion also made him improve his academics.

Never to be one who does not give back, the downstream expert said he also contributed to his country, Cameroon, during the pursuit of his career goal.

Now that his commitment has paid off, he is the CEO of Source Rock, the first local Cameroonian company that “runs a natural gas facility without any expert help”

On the left side was Patrickson when he was starting out. On the left, he is sitting as the CEO of his company. Photo source: LinkedIn

In his final words on his LinkedIn post, he encouraged every dreamer like him, asking them never to give up, that the goal is closer than they think.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that when Amos Nyambane graduated in 2017 with a degree in procurement and supply chain management, he was so hopeful that he would land a white-collar job.

Little did he know how unlucky life outside campus would be to him until it reached a point where he concluded that his four years in campus were a waste of time and resources.

The 25-year-old said he made over 200 job applications both online and physically but still failed to secure employment.

The Dedan Kimathi University graduate decided to do poultry farming and using the money he got from working at a construction site, he bought 40 indigenous chicks.

According to him, things were tough at the beginning and got worse when his parents got tired of him.

"When I begun, my mother was against the idea of farming. She frequently insulated me and could severally attempt to kick me out of home telling me to go and look for a job," he said.

Currently, he has over 2000 layers producing over 20,000 chicks every month, a venture that is raking him close to Ksh 1.2 million gross income.

