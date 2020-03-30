Home | News | General | BREAKING: Buhari stops movements in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun over coronavirus

- President Buhari ordered a lockdown of the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus

- The president said the shutdown which will be effective for 14 days starts from Monday, March 30

- Earlier, the Osun state government had announced a total lockdown following the confirmation of two Covid-19 cases in the state

President Muhammadu Buhari has stopped all movements in the FCT, Lagos, and Ogun states in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The president gave the directive in a presidential broadcast on Sunday evening, March 29, adding that the directive will be for an initial period of 14 days.

Legit.ng notes that the president said that the lockdown will take effect from 11pm on Monday, March 30.

"Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

"This restriction will also apply to Ogun state due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two states.

"All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period" the president said.

Meanwhile, following the confirmation of the second case of coronavirus in the state, the Osun government has also announced the total lockdown of the state starting from Tuesday, March 31.

The government reaffirmed the commitment to shut down all the land boundaries effective from midnight, Sunday, March 29.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, made the disclosure during a statewide broadcast on the morning of Sunday, March 29.

Oyetola maintained that there would be no movement within the state during the shutdown while those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers would be on duty.

In another related report, no fewer than forty-one guests and workers of a hotel in Owerri, the capital of Imo state would spend the next two weeks in quarantine after state officials monitoring compliance with regulations on COVID-19, swooped on the premises on Saturday, March 28, and locked everyone in.

It was reported that a man who recently returned to Okpanam community, Oshimili North local government in Delta state, was arrested and forced to self-isolate after he assaulted health officials.

The report had that the security personnel stormed the Owerri hotel at about 1 am on Saturday, March 28, catching everyone on the premises unawares.

