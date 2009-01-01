Home | News | General | Buhari's minister takes test for coronavirus, result released

- A minister in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed his result for a test on coronavirus

- Malam Muhammad Bello, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), submitted a sample of his blood for test

- A report indicates that the result of the test shows that the minister is free from coronavirus

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has announced that he is negative for coronavirus (COVID-19), which is spreading across Nigeria.

It was learnt that the minister recently submitted his blood sample to be tested for the virus by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Nation reports that Bello submitted his blood sample after it emerged that he may have been exposed to people who had tested positive for the virus.

The report said the result of the test was negative.

Legit.ng earlier reported that twenty-hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna tested positive to coronavirus, the result of the test carried out on his colleague in Niger state, Abubakar Bello, is out.

Governor Bello's result came out on Sunday, March 29, negative to the virus that has hit the state and affected some top government officials.

A statement by Governor Bello's spokesperson, Mary Noel Berje, confirmed that he was free of the virus.

Berje said the governor asked all his aides to carry out similar tests to ascertain their statuses in relation to the virus.

Meanwhile, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, said on Sunday, March 29, that the current COVID-19 outbreak ravaging the world will end soon.

It was reported that the respected man of God said only those “whose time has come” will die of the coronavirus disease.

Legit.ng notes that over 600, 000 persons across the world have been infected with over 25,000 deaths recorded so far.

Pastor Adeboye who addressed his congregants via a live broadcast on a topic, ‘Peace, be still’, said only those whose time had come would lose their lives to the current plague.

