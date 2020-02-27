Home | News | General | Happening Now: Buhari finally addresses Nigerians on coronavirus

After weeks of deafening silence on the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and other parts of the world, President Muhammadu Buhari is finally addressing Nigerians.

Nigeria's index case

President Buhari recalls that Nigeria confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on 27th February 2020.

He noted that the country now has 97 confirmed cases with one death as at

Covid-19 has no cure

Scientists over the world are now looking for the cure for the virus, President Buhari noted. He said his administration is reaching out to various institutions as they work towards a solution.

Majority of the confirmed cases are in Lagos and Abuja

President Buhari prayed for the quick recovery of infected patients while noting that they are getting adequate care.

The president noted that the infected patients will get adequate care while the virus will be contained from spreading to other states.

Restriction of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days

President Buhari has directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and Abuja for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, March 30.

The president said the restriction will also apply to Ogun state due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two states.

President Buhari said all Nigerians in the affected areas are to stay in their homes and all businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

Read President Buhari's full speech on the coronavirus pandemic and the steps his administration is taking here.

Meanwhile, following the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Lagos state, Professor Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for health has said that the state may witness a rise of up to 39,000 in a worst-case scenario.

Abayomi revealed this on Friday, March 27, at a press briefing in Lagos state.

He said in the coming weeks if residents fail to comply with preventive measures such as social distancing put in place to curb the spread of the virus, the figures might increase.

According to the commissioner for health, the figure will be limited to 13,000 if Lagosians practice good social distancing.

Abayomi said the figures are small compared to the global outbreak around the world. The commissioner went on to note that about 3,000 primary contacts of those infected with the virus are still being traced.

