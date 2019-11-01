Home | News | General | Lovers drown in Ekiti dam

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A yet to be identified young man and his girlfriend were said to have drowned in the popular Ureje Dam, managed by the Ekiti State Water Corporation, Ado Ekiti.

The lady is said to be a resident of Bamgboye street, a community close to the dam.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about six o’clock in the evening of Sunday while the deceased attempted to evade police arrest.

Sources close to the dam told Vanguard that various groups of young men and women often visit the dam to swim and also engage in various immoral activities such as smoking of hemp, prostitution and even for cults initiation.

According to the chairperson Landlord Association, Bamigboye community, Deaconess Phebian Fatuase, the youths have turned the dam side into a den where they carry out all criminal activities.

She said the community had made several attempts to chase them but they refused to leave the area, hence the police were involved.

Mrs Fstuase disclosed some of the youths were arrested during a police raid in the area recently during hemp smoking binge.

She noted that the drowned couple was said to have jumped into the dam on sighting security agents and got drowned.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Mr Sunday Abutu confirmed that two persons perished in the dam while swimming but said the police was never involved.

He said the police was only invited after the incident had occurred.

According to him, efforts have been put in place to bring out the victims.

Vanguard

