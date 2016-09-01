Home | News | General | COVID-19: Oyo NUJ warns journalists against physical interviews

Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ)

By Adeola Badru

AS the Coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on many states, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has warned members to stop all physical interviews to prevent being infected by the virus.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr. Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Mr Sola Oladapo and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The union warned members to be cautious in performing their roles as essential service providers, saying that the extent at which the virus was spreading is very alarming.

“Truly, our services are very essential at this period when the world is ravaged by the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The public look on to us for information on this global pandemics.”

“Our job leaves us more exposed to the ravaging virus. The rate at which this virus is spreading has become very alarming and it is no respecter of anyone.”

“As journalists, we must be very careful of how we carry out our duties without being infected,” it said.

It commended members for their services at this trying period, praying that God would continue to protect them from all forms of infections.

