Coronavirus: Pastor Giwa attacks Buhari over nationwide broadcast

The presiding Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has expressed disappointment over the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to declare curfew without providing relief packages for the people.

In a statement he personally signed and forwarded to DAILY POST , the cleric wondered how people could cope with such heartless and senseless idea.

He said,” Declaring curfew without finding ways to make the people happy is therefore heartless, and I call on President Buhari to do everything in his power to help underprivileged people.

“How do you want the people selling tomatoes and peppers in the markets to cope? When you hear people dying, they are drying because of hunger not because of Coronavirus disease.

Speaking on the decision of the Federal government to shut down churches across the state, Giwa described the development as a “lack of ideas. ”

He urged the federal government to allow some devoted Christians, called “Prayer Warriors” to operate.

“Closing churches completely wont stop this current challenges the world is facing.

“We have some people known as “Prayer warriors” in all pentecostal churches across Nigeria. I want to appeal to the government to allow them to intercede on behalf of others.

“I am not good at praising myself or showing off to the people. I believe those who know me can tell people that I don’t depend on offerings or tithes to survive.

“Offerings and tithes are not meant for pastors alone which I have preached in the past. The point is that there is no how you can have time to fight the devil at home by abandoning the house of God.

“Apostle Paul said in the book of Romans 8:35-39 who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?

“There are agents of the devil in the internet now that are working tirelessly to distract the people from serving God.

“I want to tell you that if there are strong signs that Jesus Christ is coming today, some won’t still not believe.

“Those who are destined to be hanged are not going to be drowned. We must fight this devil till Jesus Christ comes.

“Those who nailed Jesus didn’t believe until he rose up on the third day. There are a lot of people out there quoting bible wrongly to justify their actions.

“Closing the doors of churches across the state has a negative effect. We must rise up to defeat the devil.”

