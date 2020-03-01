Home | News | General | Reno Omokri: Analysing General Buhari’s Coronavirus broadcast

General Buhari did not say anything new. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala already told us to wash our hands and socially distance. We want to hear what he plans to do to help. Nothing like that. Instead, he was praising himself. A robot would have done better.

General Buhari said he had introduced fiscal measures. That is a lie. He has done little or nothing for individuals and businesses. No economic package for citizens forced to stay at home, even while NASS shares exotic cars.

General Buhari boasted about providing ₦15 billion intervention. That is nonsense. That is only $37 million for a population of 200 million people. India released $27 billion for food alone. That is less than the ₦150 billion he budgeted for NASS.

How can the FG compete with the private sector in amount provided as relief? You collect taxes, oil rents and Abacha loot and all you give is ₦15 billion. The private sector gave more. Why do we pay taxes? Why do we have a government.

General Buhari ordered a lockdown of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun. These areas have already been on lockdown for a week. Does it mean Buhari did not know? How can you ask people to stay in lockdown without providing adequate relief to them.

General Buhari said the school feeding program should go on. Has he been living in a cave? Google it. The states have been complaining that the school feeding program had been abandoned. The man is not even aware. Students will stay at home and eat at school?

Nigeria has a strategic food supply established by previous administrations. If General Buhari had compassion, he should have ordered that the grains be released to the people. After all, during Ramadan, Government shares good. Why not now?

In summary, General Buhari’s #CoronaVirus broadcast was just hot air! He did not redirect the $37 billion budgeted to renovate the NASS or the $150 billion budgeted for less than 500 Reps and Senators towards providing relief for Nigerians.

You can imagine the cheek of General Buhari talking about their useless #Tradermoni at this time? What nonsense! What is the relevance of tradermoni and NPOWER to #CoronaVirus if you are not mobilising them as auxiliary health workers.

