Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Abba Kyari breaks silence on health status, confirms transfer to Lagos

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally given an update on his health status after testing positive for the COVID-19.

Kyari, who tested positive six days ago in a statement confirmed that he will be transferred from Abuja to Lagos on Sunday for further tests .

He, however said he is doing well and will be back soon to continue his official work.

Kyari added that he has not had serious symptoms but in quarantine and obeying medical advice.

The statement read: “This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.

The president’s chief of staff said “I am writing to let you know that on medical advice, I will transfer to Lagos later today for additional tests and observation.

“This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world.

“I have made my own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures. Like many others that will test also positive, I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home.

“I hope to be back at my desk very soon. I have a team of young, professional, knowledgeable and patriotic colleagues, whose dedication has been beyond the call of duty, who continue to work seven days a week, with no time of the day spared.

“ We will continue to serve the President and people of Nigeria, as we have for the past five years.

He warned that COVID-19 is no respecter of status as it knows no no difference between north and south, men or women, rich or poor.

“Listen to good advice from the proper authorities: pay no heed to quack cures or fake news from social media. President Buhari will do whatever it takes to protect the health and safety of our people and get the country back on its feet as soon as possible.

“Like the whole world, we are dealing with a new disease. Our experts are learning more all the time about coronavirus, what it does and how we can combat it. What we do know is that while some may become very sick, many others who contract the virus will not, and may have no symptoms at all.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...