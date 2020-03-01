COVI9-19: WHO clarifies rumours of Coronavirus being airborne
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that the message spreading on social media that Coronavirus (COVID-19) is airborne, is incorrect.
The WHO headquarters in Geneva explained this in its official twitter account @WHO at the weekend.
The agency said the virus that causes COVID-19 was mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks.
“These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces.
“You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within one meter of a person who has COVID-19.
“You can be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth before washing your hands.’’
The world health body, however, advised people to protect themselves by practicing physical distancing.
“To protect yourself, keep at least one-meter distance from others and disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently.
“Regularly clean your hands thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.’’
According to the agency, drinking alcohol does not protect people against COVID-19 and can be dangerous.
"Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems,'' WHO warned.
