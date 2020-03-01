Home | News | General | BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hits 111 in Nigeria as Buhari orders lockdown
BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hits 111 in Nigeria as Buhari orders lockdown



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 2 minutes ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night, confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.

alt

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT

As at 09:30 pm 29th March, there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death,” it read.

