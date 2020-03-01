BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hits 111 in Nigeria as Buhari orders lockdown
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night, confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in the country.
This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.
“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT
"Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT

As at 09:30 pm 29th March, there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death," it read.
