Photos Of Abuja Pastor Who ‘Looks Like Bobrisky’ Arrested For Holding Sunday Service

Full Text Of Coronavirus Address By President Buhari
Isreal Evacuates 274 Citizens From Nigeria Over Coronavirus

FCTA Enforcement Team arrests self-styled General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family church, Apo, Pastor U Uden for violating ban on places on worship.

alt

Despite the presence of the team he continued the service while the team waited to avoid confrontation. He was arrested thereafter

Source: https://twitter.com/OfficialFCTA/status/1244249811680968710

His Real Name is Pastor U.U Dennis

