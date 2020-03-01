Home | News | General | Photos Of Abuja Pastor Who ‘Looks Like Bobrisky’ Arrested For Holding Sunday Service

FCTA Enforcement Team arrests self-styled General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family church, Apo, Pastor U Uden for violating ban on places on worship.

Despite the presence of the team he continued the service while the team waited to avoid confrontation. He was arrested thereafter

Source: https://twitter.com/OfficialFCTA/status/1244249811680968710

His Real Name is Pastor U.U Dennis

