Photos Of Abuja Pastor Who ‘Looks Like Bobrisky’ Arrested For Holding Sunday Service
FCTA Enforcement Team arrests self-styled General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family church, Apo, Pastor U Uden for violating ban on places on worship.
Despite the presence of the team he continued the service while the team waited to avoid confrontation. He was arrested thereafter
Source: https://twitter.com/OfficialFCTA/status/1244249811680968710
His Real Name is Pastor U.U Dennis
