Home | News | General | COVID-19: Coronavirus death cases in Africa rises to 134
Isreal Evacuates 274 Citizens From Nigeria Over Coronavirus
Plane Carrying Coronavirus Supplies To Japan Crashes & Explodes, Eight Dead

COVID-19: Coronavirus death cases in Africa rises to 134



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed that there are now 4,282 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 46 countries across Africa.

The health agency also said that the COVID-19 death cases in Africa have increased to 134.

alt

Africa CDC said this in a tweet on its official Twitter account @AfricaCDC on Sunday.

“COVID-19: UPDATE IN AFRICA, MARCH 29 2020 – 9:00 am EAT,” Africa CDC said.

“Countries (46) reporting a total COVID-19 4,282 cases, 134 deaths, and 302 recoveries by region. #COVID19 #FactsNotFear #AfricaPrepares #AfricaRespond.”

DAILY POST recalls that the Coronavirus death cases in Africa as of Saturday, March 28 was 109.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178