COVID-19: Coronavirus death cases in Africa rises to 134

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has disclosed that there are now 4,282 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 46 countries across Africa.

The health agency also said that the COVID-19 death cases in Africa have increased to 134.

Africa CDC said this in a tweet on its official Twitter account @AfricaCDC on Sunday.

“COVID-19: UPDATE IN AFRICA, MARCH 29 2020 – 9:00 am EAT,” Africa CDC said.

“Countries (46) reporting a total COVID-19 4,282 cases, 134 deaths, and 302 recoveries by region. #COVID19 #FactsNotFear #AfricaPrepares #AfricaRespond.”

DAILY POST recalls that the Coronavirus death cases in Africa as of Saturday, March 28 was 109.

