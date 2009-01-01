Home | News | General | Buahri orders suspension of passenger planes, private jets
Buahri orders suspension of passenger planes, private jets



The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has suspended the movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets in Nigeria.

He announced the suspension during a nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

“Movements of all passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, are hereby suspended. Special permits will be issued on a needs basis,” he said.

