209 people die of coronavirus in the UK within the last 24 hours

The death toll from coronavirus in the United Kingdom has increased by 209 people in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 1,228 so far.

The figure was lower than Saturday’s record rise of 260, which suggests that the rise in deaths could stabilise soon.



The Department of Health and Social Care also said 19,522 had now tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK.

In the United States, there are at least 130,478 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that were detected and tested through US public health systems.

CNN Health also reported 2,314 people have died in total in the US from coronavirus.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.

Meanwhile, there are now more than 14,000 Air and Army National Guard personnel supporting the COVID-19 in the US, according to a statement from the National Guard.

Twenty-two states and two US territories now have the “authority to command active and reserve component troops under control of a state’s governor.”

“We are using every tool available to get through this national crisis as fast as possible and get our great American economic juggernaut back to work,” Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, stated in the statement.

Italy recorded 756 new deaths related to coronavirus in the past 24 hours – a slight decline, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,779, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday.

The number of new cases also pointed to a downward trend with 3,815 confirmed active cases. The total number of active cases is 7,880.

In all, the total number of cases, including those who have recovered, is 97,689.

