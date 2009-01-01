COVID-19: CBN orders Nigerian banks to disinfect all offices

As the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control intensifies effort to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria says it has commenced the disinfection of its head office and 37 branches.

In a statement on Sunday, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor also said the CBN had instructed all Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions operating in Nigeria to take adequate measures to disinfect their offices.

He stated that the move followed a management directive, which was in line with advisory from the World Health Organisation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that all government establishments should disinfect their offices as a preventive measure against the virus.

Okorafor reiterated the assurance by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the bank, collaborating with the banking industry players, would ensure it mitigated the impact of the coronavirus on the Nigerian economy.

He urged Nigerians to follow stipulated guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC and other relevant health agencies of government to curb possible spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“The disinfection exercise at the bank is being supervised by the Director, Procurement and Support Services Department, Mr Stanley Arinze, will be replicated in all the bank’s branches across the country,” he stated.

Recall that the CBN on Wednesday, embarked on a partial lockdown, while also assuring stakeholders and members of the Nigerian public that the bank would remain open for business during this period.

