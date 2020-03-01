Home | News | General | I’m inspired by women who’re unafraid to be themselves —Wunmi Olufeko

Wunmi Olufeko

Wunmi Olufeko is the Creative Director at Design For Love, DFL; one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing fashion brands.

Her desire to continue to challenge the status quo has expanded her vision to infuse African prints into daily workwear by scaling up DFL’s current business through collaborations and investor opportunities on the African continent.

Olufeko is as vivacious as the colours on her prints and is happily married with three children.

Let us into your startup story?

I started in 2014 in Abuja. Initially, I was selling Ankara fabrics and part of my selling strategy was showing my potential customers what they could make with my fabrics. So, I always had a sketch-pad with me.

This eventually evolved into me creating Ankara work shirts for both men and women. I was doing this alongside a 9-5 job, and after a year and half of juggling both, I quit my day job to learn pattern drafting at a tailoring school in Lagos. After my training, I just kept going one day at a time.

We have a keen eye for colours and patterns, and we can mix prints and patterns effortlessly.

Aside from the Women’s History Month inspiration, what else inspired the collection the women wore for this shoot?

The quote by American actor Emma Stone says: “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone unafraid to be herself.”

