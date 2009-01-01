Home | News | General | Arsenal name the only Real Madrid star they will sign if they lose Aubamenyang to Barcelona

Arsenal have reportedly lined up Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic as a replacement for want-away star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the summer transfer window opens.

The north Londoners are not confident the Gabonese striker whose contract with the club expires in 2021 will sign a new deal.

Aubameyang has been recently linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalans want him to take over from aging Luis Suarez.

However, the Gunners will make a move for the forward should Los Blancos decide to sell him off barely one season at the Bernabeu.

The Serbian came in alongside Eden Hazard and a few others last summer but the duo have failed to find their feet so far at the Spanish capital.

Jovic has scored twice in 21 appearances across competitions for the Galacticos while the Belgian's debut season has been ravaged by series of injuries.

SunSport reports that Real splashed €60 million on the star after attracting their attention with 27 goals in 48 games for Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

He has however fallen out of favour with his current manager Zinedine Zidane after failing to replicate his feat in the Bundesliga in Spain.

Reports from the Gunners camp claims Mikel Arteta is ready to cough out £50 million to bring the striker to Emirates Stadium next season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Tottenham are also said to be monitoring the player's progress at the La Liga outfit.

He was recently in the news for the wrong reasons after breaking the self-isolation rule in his home country having being advised to stay indoors to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has been threatened with jail term after ignoring the coronavirus self-isolation procedures.

The 22-year-old was given permission by his club to return to his family in Serbia provided he would quarantine himself.

Since the Spanish League has been shut down until early next month over the widely spread of deadly coronavirus that has crippled virtually everything at the moment.

