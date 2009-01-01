Home | News | General | Nigerian lady says her brother who died of coronavirus in US was refused test

- A Nigerian identified as Bassey Offiong died of coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, March 28

- The young man was a 25-year-old student of Western Michigan University from Detroit

- According to his sister, he was turned down several times after requesting to get tested for the virus

Bassey Offiong was a 25-year-old student of Western Michigan University who died of coronavirus on Saturday, March 28.

The student, who was from Detroit, was expected to graduate with a chemical engineering degree in a few weeks, The Detroit News reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased's sister identified as Asari Offiong said her brother told her he was turned down several times for the coronavirus test in the Kalamazoo area while living off-campus.

Bassey Offiong. Photo credit: The Detroit News

Source: UGC

According to Asari, Bassey said he was turned down several times despite having fever, fatigue and shortness of breath.

She said: "I told him to ask them to test him. He said they refused to test him."

Asari said one medical staffer told Bassey he had bronchitis.

She said: "I know God has him in his presence. He loved God."

In other news, as cases of COVID-19 continues to increase across the world, it is a good thing for everyone to observe social distancing to prevent the spread.

A doctor was recorded on camera asking his young son to keep his social distance after he got home from work.

In a video which has since gone viral on Twitter, the medic is seen stepping aside from his little son who was running towards him.

Immediately the son stops, he squats to his level but only gets emotional and breaks down covering his face.

According to the video shared by @Doranimated, the doctor is in his full work attire and in a face mask which he removes when talking to his son.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to express displeasure that those that returned from overseas refused to self-isolate and put others at risk of contracting coronavirus.

The man identified as @Dehkunle on Twitter said those who do not have visa will end up dying because people with visa failed to do the right thing by isolating themselves when they returned to Nigeria.

He tweeted: “When you come back from a foreign country, self isolate, they won’t listen. Now people wey Dem no give visa go d!e because people wey dem give visa no get sense."

