Bill Clinton, Hillary send over 400 pizzas to health workers fighting coronavirus

- Hillary Clinton thanked all the medical workers and other service providers who are helping Americans get by the tumultuous season

- Together with her husband, they sent out more than 400 pizzas to various hospitals in New York which are at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19

- New York is the epicentre of the virus in the US and the number of cases currently stand at 53,000

Former United States president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary have sent over 400 pizzas to various hospitals in New York city which are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

The couple sent the food to the nurses and doctors in various facilities as a small token of appreciation for their selfless acts of saving lives in the wake of the pandemic.

Bill and Hillary Clinton thanked medics for saving lives. Photo: CNN.

According to CNN, 80 pieces of the pizzas were delivered to St John's Riverside Hospital alongside a note that read, "thank you for protecting our community".

"Thank you to the Clintons for pizza today at Dobbs Ferry ED! Leaders like you will get us through this," Angela Cirrili, a medical professional at the hospital wrote on Twitter.

Denise Mananas, who also works in the hospital thanked the couple and said the food would help doctors stay put in their jobs instead of thinking of where to grab some food.

Various hospitals in the city received the pizza as Hillary also took to her Twitter handle to thank all the workers saving lives and helping people to get by these tumultuous times.

"Thank you to the medical professionals, grocery store employees, delivery drivers, pharmacy workers, mail carriers, firefighters, police, nursing home employees, and everyone else who is working to save lives and keep us all going right now," she said.

New York City became the epicentre of the COVID-19 in the US after the number of cases surged to more than 53,000.

President Donald Trump had contemplated putting the city on lockdown together with New Jersey and Connecticut to scuttle the spread of the disease.

He, however, chose to issue a strong travel advisory to the state where he urged members of the neighbouring states to refrain from non-essential travel to NYC.

The total number of cases in the US passed 100,000, overtaking China, where the virus originated.

