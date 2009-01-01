Home | News | General | Mentally-challenged man preaches about Christ in viral video, warns against fake prophets (video)

- An unknown mentally-challenged man has preached about Christ and the need to avoid fake prophets and hell

- As he spoke to people who gathered around him under the sweltering sun, he told them to avoid miracle-churning pastors

- The man also asked that all the money he was given while he preached should be used for the welfare of beggars on the streets

A mentally challenged man was spotted in a Facebook video preaching about Christ. In the clip, people gathered around him as he told them about the need to make heaven.

Partially unclad and without footwear, he told the crowd around him that hell is not a place anybody should go to, stressing how bad it really is.

People who felt moved by his sermon came to drop money at his feet. In addition, the mentally-deranged preacher condemned fake prophets.

He asked people not to believe in pastors he tagged “agents of the devil” who enticed people into the kingdom of hell with their “fake miracles”.

In a grand way, he told the people that he does not need the money they contributed for him, directing that it should be donated to beggars on the streets.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 13-year-old cripple identified as Fathia Oladeji called on people to help her achieve her dream of travelling out of the country to study and become a medical doctor.

Fathia, who is a victim of a quack medical doctor, has been a cripple since she was only three years old.

It was gathered that Fathia's mother Monsurat said a quack medical doctor carelessly injected her on a vein when she was diagnosed with malaria at his clinic.

She said: "He injected her and admitted her for treatment. The temperature subsided that night but we never knew it was the beginning of her problem."

Fathia's mother said her daughter's two legs started shrinking a few days after the injection, after which she could no longer walk.

She said: “That was when we started taking her from one hospital to another. We spent millions of naira on her condition at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, because my husband was financially okay at that time.

"But after all our efforts, my baby has remained crippled. She can’t walk, but we know she is very intelligent. She loves education and wishes to travel out of Nigeria."

