All fascinating details about Jonathan Scott

Jonathan Scott is a reputable Canadian film producer, illusionist, contractor, and real estate entrepreneur. He is also remarked for being the co-host of Property Brothers, a popular television series in America. Scott is also known for launching Scott Living alongside his brother, Draw. He is also the co-founder of Scott Brothers Entertainment Company with the assistance of JD and Drew.

Jonathan's creativity in the show brings out everything to perfection. The co-host works alongside his twin brother, Drew, while airing Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan are hardworking and passionate about their work in the film industry. Jonathan and Drew have also done some songs such as Hold On, My House, and Let the Night Shine.

Profile summary

Birth name: Jonathan Ian Scott

Jonathan Ian Scott Nickname: Jonathan Silver Scott

Jonathan Silver Scott Celebrated name: Jonathan Scott

Jonathan Scott Date of birth: April 28, 1978

April 28, 1978 Age: 41 years

41 years Citizenship: Canadian

Canadian Height: 6 feet 4 inches

6 feet 4 inches Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Weight: 92 Kgs

92 Kgs Nationality: American

American Profession: Illusionist, Television personality

Illusionist, Television personality State of residence: Las Vegas, United States

Las Vegas, United States Ethnicity: White

White Hair color: Brown

Brown Eye color: Hazel

Hazel Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Instagram: mrsilverscott

Early life

Jonathan was born on April 28, 1978, together with his identical twin, Drew. The twins were born and raised in Vancouver, Columbia, Canada, to their father, James Scott, and mother, Joanne Scott. James was an actor and a youth counselor while Joanne operated as a paralegal in Columbia. JD Scott, who is an entrepreneur, is the firstborn among the three sons. The fact that Jonathan's father is an active participant in the film industry was the main inspiration for the twins. They looked up for being famous globally, just like their father.

Education

The celebrity schooled at the Thomas Haney Secondary School. While at school, he was regarded as the committee president for several clubs and theaters. He was also a superstar in playing volleyball and basketball. He is an alumnus of the University of Calgary, where he studied business management. After graduating, he furthered his education at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, where he studied design and construction. His passion for acting was evident at an early age because he was awarded several times during his school life.

Career

In 2011, the celebrity started the Property Brothers show, which was the highest-ranked show in 2017 by HGTV. Drew and Jonathan Scott work hand in hand as co-hosts in the Buying and Selling show. In 2013, JD, Jonathan and Drew hosted Canada's Corus Entertainment radio show of Topic with the Scott Brothers.

Jonathan and Drew Scott have also written a book, Dream Home, which was launched on April 4, 2016. The book was rated third on The Wall Street Journal bestsellers and ninth on The New York Times bestsellers. In December 2019, the twins co-hosted Rock the Block show, which was successfully ranked as the best by HGTV. All along his career life, Jonathan has been working with Drew.

TV shows

The cute star's passion for acting is evident from the various roles he has played in the film and entertainment industry. As a result, he has been able to secure some roles in a number of television shows throughout his acting career life. Here is a list of some television series that the handsome Jonathan has featured in:

1994-The X-Files, Little Green Men as Blue Beret 1998-Breaker High, Chile Dog as Angry Student 2011-Property Brothers 2012-2020-Buying and Selling 2012-2020-Pumpkin Wars 2014-Property Brothers: At Home 2015-America's Next Top Model, The Girl Who Walks Away 2015-Property Brothers: At Home on the Ranch 205-All-Star Gingerbread Build 2016-All-Star Halloween Spectacular 2016-Brothers Take New Orleans 2016-Hell's Kitchen 2017-My Brother and Me, Dorms & Ghoul smashing 2017-Home to Win 2017-Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House 2018-Drew and Linda Say I Do 2019-Property Brothers: Forever Home 2019-A Very Brady Renovation

Podcasts

Apart from acting, the celebrity and his twin brother have using their creativity to produce podcasts. Below are the two and popular podcasts that the twins have produced:

WSM's Coffee, Country & Cody, The Scott Brothers on Coffee, Country & Cody on March 30, 2016

Problem Solvers, Property Brothers Help 2 Cofounders Work Better Together on February 25, 2019

Discography

The multi-talented celebrities have also participated in the production of the following songs:

Let the Night Shine In on November 24, 2015 Hold On on February 10, 2016 Home on May 16, 2016

Publications

Here are some of the books and journals that Drew and Jonathan have written:

In 2016-Dream Home: The Property Brothers Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House

In 2017-It Takes Two: Our Story

In 2018-Builder Brothers: Big Plans

In 2019-Builder Brothers: Better Together

In 2019-Knowledge is Power

Awards and achievements

It is crucial to appreciate someone's hard work by rewarding them accordingly for their success. Whether big or small, effort applied should be recognized fully. Therefore, Jonathan and Drew have managed to bag some awards after their hard work. Below are some of the awards they have received:

The television personalities were nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards for co-hosting the Outstanding Structured Reality Program in 2015. The twins won the Canadian Screen Award for having aired the Best Lifestyle Program or Series in 2019. They won the Canadian Screen Award for being the Best Hosts in a Lifestyle Talk or Entertainment News Program or Series in 2019. The celebrities won the Canadian Screen Award for co-hosting the Best Lifestyle Program or Series in 2018. They won the Leo Awards for being the Best Hosts in an Information or Lifestyle Series for the episode Tina & James in 2012. The celebrities won the Leo Awards for being the Best Hosts in an Information or Lifestyle Series for the episode Christine & John in 2011. They qualified for the Real Screen Award of Excellence for airing the best Home Lifestyle in 2019. The Scott twins were nominated for the Rose d'Or Light Entertainment Festival Golden Rose Awards in 2012.

Facts about Jonathan Scott

His attractive look and speech etiquette are what attract most of his fans globally.

He has a fair complexion with brown eyes.

The celebrity is also a writer of Dream Home alongside Drew.

alongside Drew. The star is still interested in marriage in that, he is searching for true love after breaking up with Ully, his ex-wife.

Drew and Jonathan took part in the Oncology ward as volunteers at the Children's Hospital in Calgary.

He qualified for the Entertainment Tonight's 2011 Hottest Canadian TV Bachelors together with Drew.

He has two lovely pet dogs with sweet names which are Gracie and Stewie.

Jonathan has several talents, which include acting, performing magic, singing, and creating illusions.

He has qualified for People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive three times for being regarded as one of the sexiest TV personalities in America.

Is Jonathan Scott married?

The Canadian illusionist was first married to Kelsy Ully in July 2007 after five-year of their union. The beautiful lady is a scheduler of the WestJet Crew. Unfortunately, due to some family issues, their union did not last for long. Kelsy was so much involved in a club business that she hardly got time for her spouse Jonathan. In 2009, the television personality petitioned for a divorce in court, which was entirely accepted by Ully. However, Jonathan Scott divorce happened so soon than Ully's expected.

Who is Jonathan Scott wife?

After their divorce, Jonathan Scott first wife, Ully, erased everything concerning him on her social media accounts. Fortunately, in 2015, he began courting Jacinta Kuznetsov, who is a Woman Activist in America. The two love birds were at the peak of their happy engagement by 2018. They were spotted making public appearances while holding hands several times.

However, Jonathan Scott breakup with Jacinta happened in April the same year after several misunderstandings. Luckily in August 2019, the celebrity's love life navigated to dating Zooey Deschanel. They met while filming the Carpool Karaoke television series. Their love has blossomed, and they are both looking forward to tying their nuptial knots soon. Jonathan Scott girlfriend, Zooey, aged 40 years will be a dear wife to the cute star soon. Furthermore, it is Jonathan's wish to have children before he is 45 years.

What is Jonathan Scott latest news?

The twin brothers have made a remarkable history in their property show. They have also been involved in several programs, which raise funds for the less fortunate in society. The celebrities have promoted the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Paul Haggis's Artists for Peace and Justice in Haiti, and Habitat Humanitarians.

In 2020, they are running a big project of renovating The Brady Bunch old house, an HGTV's sitcom. This turns out to be the largest project that Drew and Jonathan will be undertaking in their career life since the Property Brothers show was aired. They have considerable speculation that the project will help them earn a reasonable sum of money than ever before.

How much is Jonathan Scott net worth?

The handsome real estate entrepreneur has worked hard for a long time on different grounds. He has managed to earn a tremendous amount of money, which is estimated to be 120 million dollars. This massive wealth has resulted from numerous investments in several fields of interest. Together with Drew, he enjoys his busy career life and his company too.

Jonathan Scott is a successful Hollywood celebrity whose success is attributed to the entertainment industry. His twin Drew is remarked as his all-time colleague in work and social life. The television personality's success is excellent proof that to achieve anything in life; one must show commitment to work. He has taken a superb dimension in his career life, which remains to inspire most young people. The celebrity is a good role model for many upcoming illusionists, entrepreneurs, television personalities, and contractors.

