Top 15 feel good movies to watch on Netflix right now

Staying at home makes for one of the most exciting times you can spend during a holiday. You get to have quality time with your family, catch up on your reading, and clear the backlog of all the feel good movies on your Netflix recommendations.

Image: instagram.com, @starblind_, @marypoppinsreturns, @shrek_4_ever_2001 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

You will agree that sometimes, a little dose of feel good movies is just what you need. Have you been wondering what to watch on Netflix to make you happy? We took the liberty of going through most of them to suggest 15 of the most heartwarming movies on Netflix.

15 best feel good movies

We curated a selection of movies ranging from the most family-friendly content you can find on the net to a range of films only adults should see. Here are 15 best feel-good movies on Netflix:

15. Matilda (1996)

image: instagram.com, @enteratecinearg

Source: Instagram

Category: Comedy

Comedy Director: Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito Producers: Danny DeVito, Stacey Sher, Felicity d'Abreu Crosland, Michael Shamberg

Danny DeVito, Stacey Sher, Felicity d'Abreu Crosland, Michael Shamberg Run time: 1hr 42min

1hr 42min Notable cast members: Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Mara Wilson

Matilda Wormwood is a gifted child with telekinetic abilities. Unfortunately, her entire family is the complete opposite. They misunderstand why her way of life is completely different from theirs.

As she starts school, Matilda finds a kind teacher and dependable friends who are always by her side. The school principal, however, makes everyone's life a living nightmare.

As she discovers her telekinetic ability, the tide turns. Matilda uses her special powers to turn the tables both at home and at school.

Juvenile mischief, adult conniving schemes, and practical comedy come to life on the screens in front of you in a brilliantly adapted cartoon story. Matilda will have you laughing at the edge of your seat, thirsting for more with every passing scene.

At the end of the movie, Matilda proves that it deserves its place as one of the feel good movies on Netflix.

14. Set It Up (2018)

Category: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Director: Claire Scanlon

Claire Scanlon Producers: Juliet Berman, Justin Nappi

Juliet Berman, Justin Nappi Run time: 105 minutes

105 minutes Notable cast members: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Taye Diggs, Lucy Liu

At one point or another, a horrible boss will frustrate you so much you would wish they were dead. Unlikely as this may sound, two assistants (Zoey Dutch and Glen Powell) working in the same building came up with an insanely different revenge plan.

They figured that to tame their bosses (Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu), they would readjust both their schedules to set them up. What follows is a cascade of refreshing romantic comedy scenes of late nights at the office and hectic mornings.

You are not ready for the hearty laughs and bubbly waves of emotions this movie will give you. Set It Up is one of the happy movies on Netflix with a cast that delivers every punchline with perfection.

13. To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

Image: instagram.com, @toalltheboysnetflix

Source: Instagram

Category: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Director: Susan Johnson

Susan Johnson Producers: Jordan Levin, Matthew Kaplan, Dougie Cash

Jordan Levin, Matthew Kaplan, Dougie Cash Run time: 99 minutes

99 minutes Notable cast members: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelor

Bored and tired of being single and alone, Lara Jean writes a love letter to every one of her crushes. She sends none of them, she is not insane. Her little sister has other ideas about this.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is based on a novel of the same name written by Jenny Han.

Lara Jean’s little sister sneaks in her closet and steals this secret stash of love letters. Tired of seeing how miserable her sister is all alone, she mails all of them to the crushes.

Lara Jean is left dealing with the humiliation of rejection. In an unlikely turn of events, she allies with Peter (Noah Centineo) to make his ex-girlfriend jealous and show Lara's crush Josh that she is over him.

Love is a fickle thing and not knowing when it comes is what makes it all the more special when we find it. Lana Condor portrays Lara Jean alongside Noah Centineo and dozens of young actors you will likely see on the silver screens for decades to come.

When the movie ends you will crave more, and Netflix has your back as one of the best feel good movies has a sequel.

12. Someone Great (2019)

Image: instagram.com, @regina_reviews

Source: Instagram

Category: Romance

Romance Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Producer: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Run time: 1hr 32min

1hr 32min Notable cast members: Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise

When most people leave school, they have a ton of figuring out to do. Much of our lives are still a maze of unknown variables yet to be determined. This is not the case for our main character portrayed by Gina Rodriguez.

She leaves school, moves in with her boyfriend and for years, they enjoy each other's companionship. Their lives are intertwined. Life does not always go as planned.

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson leverages her talent and eye for brilliant expression to portray how three women bonded in friendship navigate through life.

Someone Great is not a new concept in romance and its plot has been played over and over in many movies before. It stands out as the best of the inspirational movies on Netflix due to the cast and director working magic on the script.

11. Shrek (2001)

Category: Comedy

Comedy Director: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson Producers: Aron Warner, John H. Williams, Jeffrey Katzenberg

Aron Warner, John H. Williams, Jeffrey Katzenberg Run time: 90 minutes

90 minutes Notable cast members: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow

Shrek is a territorial green ogre who is very protective of his solitude in the quiet swamp life. His peaceful existence is interrupted by a talkative donkey exiled to the swamp by Lord Farquaad.

Donkey is played by Eddie Murphy. Many countless magical creatures are exiled here. Shrek decides to go and ask Lord Farquaad to exile his creatures elsewhere. Meanwhile, Lord Farquaad discovers he is not king from a magic mirror.

To become king, he has to marry a princess. He decides to marry Princess Fiona who is trapped in a castle protected by a dragon.

Shrek and Donkey arrive during a tournament to get a champion to rescue the princess.

Following the success of the first movie, 3 more sequels were released; Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010).

Shrek is wholesome in the depth of its plot and the spritely character of its voice actors. With singing and dancing, it is one of the most uplifting movies there is.

10. Hook (1991)

Image: instagram.com, @movie_posters_ig

Source: Instagram

Category: Fantasy, adventure

Fantasy, adventure Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Producers: Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Gerald R. Molen

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Gerald R. Molen Run time: 142 minutes

142 minutes Notable cast members: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts

Award-winning and extremely successful film director and producer Steven Allan Spielberg is known for major screen hits. Spielberg is a masterful storyteller and brings a lot of himself into the films he works on.

In this particular selection, Robin Williams widens your smile with witty humor and endless comedy.

Peter Banning is a workaholic from San Fransisco struggling to balance work and family when his past suddenly catches up with him. One evening, after a dinner with his wife Moira and her grandmother Wendy, they return home to a ransom note by Captain Hook.

Wendy tells Peter about his past and that his real name is Peter Pan. Naturally, he does not believe this, until Tinker Bell takes him back to Neverland.

Spielberg’s direction was way ahead of his time that watching the movie right now feels a lot more relevant. This movie is a kick of nostalgia arousing wonderful memories of your childhood earning it a spot in this list of feel good movies for your free time.

9. Sex and the City (2008)

Image: instagram.com, @maritdybeck

Source: Instagram

Category: Drama, comedy

Drama, comedy Director: Michael Patrick King

Michael Patrick King Producer: Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Run time: 145 minutes

145 minutes Notable cast members: Jennifer Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall

Sex and the City trails the high life of Carrie Bradshaw through New York City. The story is amazing, as is the cast under director Michael Patrick King.

If you have watched the TV series, then you know the kids should probably be away before you watch this. The show is a caricature of very real adult life situations. This time, however, they are subtle about the sex in Sex and the City.

8. Friends with Benefits (2011)

Image: instagram.com, @imdb.iran

Source: Instagram

Category: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Director: Will Gluck

Will Gluck Producers: Liz Glotzer, Will Gluck, Martin Shafer, Jerry Zucker, Janet Zucker

Liz Glotzer, Will Gluck, Martin Shafer, Jerry Zucker, Janet Zucker Run time: 109 minutes

109 minutes Notable cast members: Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis has made a lasting name for herself as a solid actress with range and diversity, excellently portraying various roles convincingly well. In this chick flick romantic comedy, pop star Justin Timberlake reminds you how talented he is alongside Mila in a no strings attached sex pact.

Jamie Rellis (Mila Kunis) is commissioned to recruit Dylan Harper (Justin Timberlake) as an art director for GQ. As Dylan is new to the city, they quickly become friends.

One night, as they spend time together, they realize they both think sex should not have any strings attached. Craving intimacy, they have sex and agree that it is just that.

Jamie eventually realizes this is not what she wants and ends it. After unsuccessful attempts at dating, Jamie and Dylan end up spending more time together and end up developing much stronger emotional bonds than they intended.

The movie was an instant hit when it was released and this is largely the reason Netflix has it in its vast movie collection. Friends with Benefits was directed by Will Gluck who was quick to concisely sew together one of the best feel good movies.

7. Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Image: instagram.com, @sonymoviesuk

Source: Instagram

Category: Action, comedy

Action, comedy Director: McG

McG Producers: Drew Barrymore, Leonard Goldberg, Nancy Juvonen

Drew Barrymore, Leonard Goldberg, Nancy Juvonen Run time: 106 minutes

106 minutes Notable cast members: Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz

Natalie Cook (Cameron Diaz), Dylan Sanders (Drew Barrymore) and Alex Munday (Lucy Liu) are sent on a mission to recover stolen H.A.L.O (Hidden Alias List Operation) titanium rings. The rings display the list of people in the US Department of Justice’s witness protection program.

Along the way, the team members' secret pasts come calling. Action-packed and with an unlimited serving of drama, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle will have you on the edge of your seat.

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle features the young Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore. There is nowhere else you will find a more iconic trio of female co-stars.

This is also the movie that flung them into Hollywood stardom for good. Watch Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle for excitement and sheer viewing pleasure as the physics will not make much sense.

6. Christopher Robin (2018)

Category: Fantasy, comedy

Fantasy, comedy Director: Marc Forster

Marc Forster Producers: Brigham Taylor, Kristin Burr

Brigham Taylor, Kristin Burr Run time: 104 minutes

104 minutes Notable cast members: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Brad Garrett

Winnie the Pooh and the adventures of Christopher Robin are some of the highlight stories from most of our childhoods. We remember the stuffed bear and the love for honey with fond memories of mornings spent imagining ourselves in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Disney listens and the company decided to let us catch up with Christopher as an adult in the bustle of London.

Winnie the Pooh and the adventurous friends in the Hundred Acre Wood reawaken Christopher Robin's imagination. After leaving for boarding school and losing his father, life snuffs out his childish imagination and forces him to grow up very quickly.

Winnie the Pooh leaves The Hundred Acre Wood and, by chance, meets Christopher all grown up in London. Christopher goes back to The Hundred Acre Wood with Winnie where he is reunited with the rest of the gang.

The 2018 reboot has incredible CGI creating realistic manifestations of Winnie, Eeyore and the rest of the gang. It is a family movie set to take a place among the best feel good movies of all time.

Ewan McGregor is Christopher alongside a host of other on-screen and more voice actors under the direction of Marc Forster.

5. The Princess Switch (2018)

Image: instagram.com, @lovereading.yingtw

Source: Instagram

Category: Christmas romantic comedy

Christmas romantic comedy Director: Mike Rohl

Mike Rohl Producers: Amy Krell, Brad Krevoy, Linda L. Miller

Amy Krell, Brad Krevoy, Linda L. Miller Run time: 102 minutes

102 minutes Notable cast members: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar

Lady Margaret Delacourt, Duchess of Montenaro and fiancée of Crown Prince Edward of Belgravia is tired of her life. When, by chance, she meets Stacy, who looks exactly like her, she proposes they switch laces for two days.

Stacy agrees after Margaret agrees to sponsor Olivia to summer ballet school. Olivia is the daughter of Kevin, who owns a bakery with Stacy.

Watch as an heiress born to plenty adapts to a life of humble means while a baker of humble origins is overwhelmed by the excesses of privilege. A love story told with a twist makes this film one of the light hearted movies you will watch with suspense.

4. Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Image: instagram.com, @marypoppinsreturns

Source: Instagram

Category: Musical fantasy comedy

Musical fantasy comedy Director: Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall Producers: Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt

Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt Run time: 131 minutes

131 minutes Notable cast members: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Dick Van Dyke

Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) now all grown up and with three kids are visited by the magical nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) after decades. Mary Poppins returns alongside her friend Jack to help the family rediscover the joy of life.

The movie is filled with the mystery which is rewarded with a familiar story with songs you will be left singing for weeks on end. Mary Poppins Returns is a family-friendly movie great for your time indoors.

The reboot was directed by Rob Marshall with music by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman.

3. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Category: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Kelly Fremon Craig Producers: James L. Brooks, Richard Sakai, Julie Ansell

James L. Brooks, Richard Sakai, Julie Ansell Run time: 104 minutes

104 minutes Notable cast members: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson

Imagine your best friend from childhood dating your sibling. Yikes! Hailee Steinfeld portrays a girl who has to try and figure out life when her best friend starts dating her older brother.

Your heart will race as the couple sneaks around the house avoiding both the parents and the best friend to keep their secret love alive. We all get excited with some little mischief. Enjoy this emotional roller coaster as friendship is tested in the changes of life.

2. Annie (2014)

Category: Musical comedy

Musical comedy Director: Will Gluck

Will Gluck Producers: James Lassiter, Will Gluck, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, Shawn Carter, Laurence Brown, Tyran Smith

James Lassiter, Will Gluck, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, Shawn Carter, Laurence Brown, Tyran Smith Run time: 118 minutes

118 minutes Notable cast members: Jamie Foxx, Quvenzhané Wallis, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Cameron Diaz

All through the film, your heart will melt in empathy for Annie (Quvenzhané Wallis) as she strives to make a place for herself in an unforgiving world that does not seem to care for what she has been through. Jamie Foxx is the rich man that is taken by her story and amazing ability.

Jamie Foxx plays William Stacks, a telecoms mogul running for Mayor of New York. One day, Annie is almost run over and is saved by the mogul germophobe, Stacks.

The viral video from this boosts Stacks' polling and he goes back looking for her. Eventually, he is taken by her story and ends up adopting Annie from the care of her foster guardian Colleen (Cameron Diaz).

Along the way, you will enjoy brilliant songs that you will reminisce for days to come. Annie is a classic on Netflix, deserving a spot on the list of feel good movies you must watch.

1. The King's Speech (2010)

Image: instagram.com, @filmopedija

Source: Instagram

Category: History, drama

History, drama Director: Tom Hooper

Tom Hooper Producers: Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin

Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin Run time: 119 minutes

119 minutes Notable cast members: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham Carter, Guy Pearce

Our list of feel good movies would be incomplete without an epic story of overcoming challenges based on a true story. To put the icing on this cake is the 2010 film with Colin Firth’s award-winning role in The King’s Speech.

The film tells the story of King George VI and his impromptu ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936.

One challenge the king faced was how to connect with the people with his speech impairment. Queen Elizabeth understood the importance of oration and quickly found an Australian actor and speech therapist to help him overcome his impairment.

Elizabeth is spectacularly portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter. The film culminates in one of the best oratory fetes of all time.

The King's Speech will leave you feeling full and satisfied having journeyed through a difficult stream of emotions within the royal family. It is one of the best British feel good movies.

Netflix has an unlimited supply of movies you can binge on for years on end. These are 15 of the best feel good movies chosen from different genres to cover the variety of moods and tastes you have.

Be sure to have a look at some of the suggestions that come up when you search for any of these movies. Feel good movies come in all forms, and your spirit can be uplifted in unexpected ways, have fun!

