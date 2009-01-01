Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Father Mbaka gives new message of hope, clears air on Covid-19 solution

- Reverend Father Ejike has denied a claim that he has provided a spiritual solution to coronavirus

- The Christian leader decribed the claim that a hair strand dipped inside water and used to wash face can cure Covid-19 as malicious

- Mbaka said the message was from the pit of hell promoted by agents of darkness, witches and wizards

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, has denied a trending fake rumour in which he was reported to have provided solution to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

In what took a controversial mien, Mbaka was said to have told people to find a strand of hair in their bible and put it inside water and then use it to wash their face in order to provide solution to the coronavirus.

Amid reaction generated by the purported 'solution' ascribed to the priest, Mbaka described the report as the handiwork of his enemies, adding that it was from a pit of hell.

In a statement by the priest on Sunday, March 29, Mbaka described the claim as ''false, mendacious, unfounded.''

"As a priest of the Holy Roman Catholic Church, I am not associated with such occultic and satanic utterances or practices in my ministrations.

"The claim is a handwork of enemies of Adoration Ministry seeking to dent my good image.

"Those spreading such rumours are agents of darkness, witches and wizards from the pit of hell with a demonic assignment of misleading people over such a global life-threatening pandemic.

"Consequently, I enjoin all true Christians to ignore these agents from the satanic kingdom,” part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) has given his latest prophecy on the rampaging global disease, known as coronavirus.

In a statement released by Maximus Ugwuoke, AMEN's spokesperson, Mbaka called on Nigerians to put their faith in God instead of responding to the virus with fear.

The Christian cleric said that God will bring healing to the world, as people all over the world, especially in the country engage in fasting and prayers.

