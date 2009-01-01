Home | News | General | Juventus name 1 former Premier League star they will include in the deal to sign Paul Pogba

Italian League giants Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester United over want-away midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford despite having a deal with the Red Devils until the summer of 2021.

Having joined them in 2016 under former boss Jose Mourinho, he helped them win the Europa League and the EFL Cup titles at the end of the same season.

The World Cup winner has now failed to replicate his performances for the club afterward with so many people criticising his dwindling contributions to the club.

Pogba remains United's record signing following his £89 million move from the Old Lady four years ago and must cash in on him now or risk losing everything if they allow his contract to expire.

SunSport now reports that the Red Devils chiefs have reached a deal with Juve to allow Pogba to return to the Allianz Stadium in exchange for former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

The publication claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a fan of the Welshman and would be opened to bringing him to the Theater of Dreams.

Ramsey moved to Italy last summer on a free transfer but has failed to command a starting shirt under Maurizio Sarri.

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign - starting 12 of them and coming in as a substitute in the remaining games.

The former Gunners midfielder has also scored four goals and one assist in the matches he has featured in so far this term.

Pogba, on the other hand, has made less than ten appearances for United in all competitions due to his reoccurring ankle injury. Though he has just two assists credited to his name in the process.

The Sun is now reporting that the Red Devils are ready to beat down his value to £100 million in a bid to allow clubs afford him.

They denied Real Madrid a chance of securing his services last year after raising the price to about £150 million.

Los Blancos have now shifted their focus to making their new discovery Federico Valverde a better player instead.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus will likely offer one of either Miralem Pjanic or Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as they intensify their chase for Paul Pogba, SunSport reports.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to re-join the Old Lady, but they will now go head-to-head with Real Madrid who also want the signature of the 27-year-old.

The offering of one player will improve Juve’s chances of getting the star who United are ready to sell for around £100million.

