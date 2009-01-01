Home | News | General | Liverpool fans will not believe what this Man City star says they should do to Premier League title

- Premier League season could be voided if a majority of the teams vote in favour of the decision

- Liverpool are currently topping the table with 25 points with less than 10 matches to end the season

- Man City star Ilkay Gundogan feels it is okay if the Reds are handed the trophy should coronavirus cuts season short

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan believes awarding Liverpool the Premier League title would be a fair option to consider if the league ends abruptly.

The EPL has been placed on hold tentatively until April 30 due to the ravaging coronavirus epidemic.

As at the time of this report, about 724, 000 people have been infected with a total of 34,000 deaths recorded in the last three months or thereabout.

Meanwhile, the English leagues are not the only ones on compulsory holiday, the entire world is practically on lockdown as world leaders are hoping less movement will curb the rate of spread of the virus.

But the 29-year-old German midfielder feels the Reds who have a 25 point gap over his team deserve the title more than ever.

Gundogan said: "For me, that would be okay, yes. You have to be fair as a sportsperson."

"There are different opinions. For clubs who have had a very good season, it obviously wouldn't be nice if it was cancelled now.

"On the other hand, for clubs who aren't doing as well and are maybe in the relegation places, and abandonment would obviously suit them."

The midfielder added that the idea of cancelling the season with no winner crowned or relegated teams would split opinion.

"Of course I think it's okay, that goes without saying. "I've been partly following it from here and to be honest, there's been no discussion in England yet.

"Perhaps that's because the English clubs are a bit financially stronger than the clubs in Germany at the moment, but the amateur clubs, in particular, won't have it easy and they already don't have it easy now, so of course it makes sense to talk about whether you address player salaries there.

Gundogan reveals that the majority of the German League clubs have already taken pay cuts to allow them to fend for other employees of the club.

But that cannot be said for the Premier League teams but insisted that he is open to the idea if it is introduced in EPL.

"I don't know who has the final say in that decision. On the other hand, if a player says, 'no, I don't want that, I worked hard for it, I get my salary', then it can go in the opposite direction.

"For me personally, it would be okay but to be honest, you have to be tolerant and if there are players who are against that, then that's also an acceptable situation."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rampaging coronavirus has been blamed as responsible for Liverpool’s poor performance at the now-suspended UEFA Champions League, SunSport reports.

Team manager Jurgen Klopp disclosed that his side could not prepare properly for their second leg round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid because of the coronavirus situation in the Spanish capital.

Extra-time goals from Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata condemned the Reds to a 3-2 defeat on the night and 4-2 on aggregates after the first leg had ended 1-0 in favour of the La Liga side.

