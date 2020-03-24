Home | News | General | I survived coronavirus after spending nearly 2 weeks in quarantine - Lady shares experience

- Tobi Rachel is a Nigerian lady who survived coronavirus after being quarantined for nearly two weeks

- Tobi says she was in direct contact with a confirmed case of the deadly disease

- She advised people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously by staying at home and stop joking around

A 28-year-old Nigerian lady identified as Tobi Rachel has said she survived coronavirus after being quarantined for nearly two weeks.

Tobi took to her official Twitter page to share the news, saying she went out for the first time in nearly two weeks on Saturday, March 28.

She said she was informed that she was in contact with someone who had been in contact with someone with coronavirus.

Tobi said: "Nothing serious I told myself, but I decided to social distance anyway. Later I found out I’d been in direct contact with a confirmed case 5 days before."

Rivers governor reveals how passenger was prevented from importing coronavirus into the state

In other news, a Nigerian man identified as Chinedu Junior Ihekwoaba has said his company hired a lady that tested positive for coronavirus.

According to him, the reason his company took that risk was the lady in question is brilliant and she answered all the questions she was asked correctly.

He posted on LinkedIn: "We also don't want to discriminate against her health condition, after all, it isn't her fault that this is happening.

"We felt if we give her a chance against all odds, she will get well and repay our kindness."

He said someone suggested that they give her an office with other members of the company to show a sense of togetherness in this tough era.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that three technology companies, Apple, Facebook and Tesla, revealed plans of donating a total of 9,970,000 facemasks to support the fight against the coronavirus.

How do I punish a one-year-old? - OAP Toolz asks after son breaks TV during self-isolation

Tim Cook of Apple has indicated that the company would donate 9 million of the N95 protective facemasks.

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Elon Musk of Tesla and Space X also announced plans of donating 720,000 and at least 250,000 facemasks respectively.

The vice president of the United States of America (USA), Mike Pence, announced Apple’s intended donation on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...