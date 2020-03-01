Home | News | General | Covid-19: FCTA enforcement team arrests pastor, closes churches, pharmacy

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Ministerial Enforcement Team on Covid-19 Restrictions, on Sunday arrested the General Overseer of Jesus Reign Family Church, Pastor U Uden for violating order on places of worship.

The team also closed some churches for violating the restriction order and a popular pharmacy in FCT for operating below the required standard.

The Chairman, FCTA Ministerial Enforcement Team, Mr Ikharo Attah, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the church which is located not too far from the popular Cedacrest Hospital was in crowded session when the enforcement team arrived.

Attah explained that the team waited patiently for the pastor to conclude the worship before approaching him to explain his wrongs and arrested him immediately.

He explained further that the pastor was immediately taken to the FCT Police Command at Garki and handed him over to the policemen on duty.

Similarly, the chairman said the team also dispersed worshippers at the Christ Embassy church located at Jahi District of the FCT.

“In spite the presence of the team, the pastor of the church continued the service to the end while the team waited to avoid confrontation.

“He was thereafter, arrested and handed over to the FCT police command headquarters at Garki.

“The team also shut down the Popular H-Medix pharmacy located close to the popular Amingo supermarket at Wuse II.

“This is as a result of complaints received at the FCT COVID-19 situation room that the pharmacy does not have short-Gun thermometer and other required items to ensure the safety of Customers and staff,” Attah said.

