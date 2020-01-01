Home | News | General | UBA donates N5bn to fight COVID-19 across Africa
UBA donates N5bn to fight COVID-19 across Africa



UNITED Bank for Africa Plc, UBA, weekend, announced a donation of over N5 billion, through the UBA Foundation, to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic in 20 African countries where it operates.

The bank said in a statement that the donation will provide much needed support to Nigeria and 19 other African countries, by supplying relief materials, critical care facilities and financial support to governments. Under the UBA support programme, N1 billion will be allocated to Lagos State government; N500 million to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT; and N1 billion to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria. Also N1.5 billion will be disbursed to countries with UBA presence across Africa, N1 billion allocated for medical centres with equipment and supplies, as well as development of Free Telemedicine call centre facility.

“The pan-African bank will fund a medical centre immediately in Lagos, with beds for isolation and ICU facilities, managed and operated in partnership with Heirs Holdings’ healthcare subsidiary, Avon Medical Hospital. In addition, UBA is providing a free telemedicine platform, that is physician-led, to provide direct access to medical advice to citizens, in compliance with social distancing requirements,” the statement added.

UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, stated: “This is a time when we must all play our part. This global pandemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly. As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.”

