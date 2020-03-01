Home | News | General | LaLiga: Xavi ‘ready’ to manage Barcelona, gives conditions

Xavi says he is ready to manage Barcelona, but warned that “there can’t be anyone toxic around the dressing room”, if he is appointed in the near future.

The former Spain midfielder, 40, spent the first 18 years of his playing career at Camp Nou, making over 700 appearances for the club.

Xavi won 25 trophies during his time at Barca, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

He was currently managers Al Saad in Qatar and was heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou as manager, before Quique Setien was hired to replace Ernesto Valverde in January.

“I am clear that I want to return to Barcelona, I am very excited,” Xavi told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

“Now that I have seen myself coaching I think I can bring things to the players.

“I would like to work together with people in whom I have confidence, with whom there is loyalty and who are very valid people.

“There can’t be anyone toxic around the dressing room.”

