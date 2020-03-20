Home | News | General | Country music legend, Joe Diffies dies of coronavirus

Joe Diffie, Grammy-winning country music artist, has died after contracting the deadly coronavirus disease.

His death was announced by his publicist in a statement, disclosing that Diffie, 61, died on Sunday from health issues related to the deadly disease.

He said “Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“His family respects their privacy at this time.”

Diffie had released a statement two days before he died, saying he had contracted the virus and was receiving treatment.

He wrote: “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment.

“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time.

”We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

The singer made 13 albums, had more than 20 Top 10 hits and was well known for his songs which include ‘home’, ‘if the devil danced’, ‘third rock from the sun’, ‘pickup man’ and ‘bigger than the Beatles’.

The singer won a Grammy Award for “Same Old Train,” in 1998 a collaboration with a dozen other artists; two of his 13 albums went platinum and another two were certified gold.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...