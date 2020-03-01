Home | News | General | Don Jazzy Sends N100,000 To A Guy Who Insulted Him Online (Photos)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours ago
Don Jazzy caused a stir online after sending 100k to a Nigerian Twitter user who insulted him.

Don Jazzy had tweeted: “Baba GOD abeg where make i stand so that when manna fall. e go fall inside my basin.”

Then @badtguym insulted him by telling him:

“Will you keep kwayet?”

Don Jazzy didn’t feel offended. He asked him:

“What’s the matter? Are u hungry? You can talk to me. I can help if u don’t mind. What’s wrong with you?”

The guy replied: “Isolation is not funny ejor. Don’t mind me.”

Then Jazzy said he should drop his account details:

“I can imagine. What’s ur details. So u fit buy indomie”

The guy dropped it and Don Jazzy sent him 100,000 and this got Nigerians talking.

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy did another 100k giveaway after sending money to the guy.

He sent to a lady, @EWAWUNMIII, who said to him:

“What If I say I love you, will you dash me money?”

alt
alt
alt
alt
alt
alt
alt
